BOSTON (SHNS) - A legislative push to amend the once-every-decade process for redrawing political boundaries will not emerge in the Senate until at least later in the week, and the chamber's top redistricting official said senators will need to have a "conversation" after the proposal drew criticism from municipalities and Secretary of State William Galvin.

Sen. William Brownsberger, who co-chairs the Special Joint Committee on Redistricting, told the News Service that he supports legislation the House approved last week that pushes back the June 15 deadline for municipalities to draw local voting precincts until after the Legislature crafts state and federal districts, a reversal of the typical order of operations deployed in prior decennial redistricting processes.