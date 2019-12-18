Traveling for the holidays? Tips on finding the right boarder for your dog

(Mass Appeal) – Sometimes holiday vacation plans don’t include your dog – and you may be stuck looking for the best place to board. Barbara Nichols, owner of the Barking Basement, shared some tips on how to choose the right boarder for you and your dog.

First, Nichols suggested giving yourself enough time for the search. You’ll want to meet each boarder and each boarder will want to meet your dog. Nichols notes that just because your dog is friendly and well-adjusted in your home, doesn’t necessarily mean he will be fine at the boarders.

Get your paperwork ready, too – you’ll need vaccination papers at the ready for the boarders.