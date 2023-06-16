(Mass Appeal) – For all you dads out there, we want to wish you a very happy Father’s Day this Sunday. For all of you still trying to figure out what to do for dad, Jessie-Sierra Ross, Creator of the Blog ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby‘ is here to show you a delicious recipe you can make to spoil that special guy in your life.

Blueberry French Toast with Coconut Granola

Makes about 12 servings

Ingredients

1 large loaf of Brioche Bread or Challah, sliced into 12 thick pieces 1 1/2 cups whole milk 2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream 3 eggs 2 teaspoons vanilla extract 2 tablespoons sugar 1 cup fresh blueberries crushed freeze dried blueberries, optional 4 tablespoons butter, for frying

Instructions

Slice your bread into 12 thick pieces. Reserve. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, eggs and vanilla. Next, whisk in the sugar and cinnamon. Reserve. Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat with a bit of butter. Wait until the butter has melted and turned foamy. Be careful not to heat too much! Quick dunk two slices of brioche into your custard. We want to moisten each side, but not so much as to make the bread fall apart. Place into the hot pan and fry for 3-4 minutes each side, or until golden brown.

To Serve Place one piece of French toast down on the plate and scatter a handful of blueberries on top, followed by 2 tablespoons of granola. Drizzle with the creme anglaise and repeat the layers again on top. Finish with dollops of creme fraiche whipped cream and an optional sprinkle of crushed freeze dried blueberries (use a mortar and pestle). Enjoy!

Small Batch Coconut Granola

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats

1/2 cup slivered almonds

1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

1/4 cup raw pepitas or pumpkin seeds

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Instructions

Preheat the oven to 350F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Reserve. In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry & wet ingredients and stir well. The texture will be a little clumpy. Spread the granola in an even layer on the parchment covered pan and bake for 20-24 minutes, or until just golden. Cool completely on a wire rack and store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.

Vanilla Creme Fraiche Whipped Cream

Servings: 12 servings

Ingredients

3/4 cup heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup creme fraiche

1/4 cup confectioners sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 pinch kosher salt

Instructions

in the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment add the heavy cream and creme fraiche. Whip on medium-high until just thickened. Pause the mixer, and add the sugar, vanilla, and salt. Continue to whip on medium high until you get fluffy peaks. Reserve or chill until use.

Earl Grey Creme Anglaise

Servings: 2 cups

Ingredients

1/4 cup granulated sugar 6 egg yolks 1 1/2 cups whole milk 1 teaspoon vanilla extract 1 bag Earl Grey tea

Instructions