(Mass Appeal) – For all you dads out there, we want to wish you a very happy Father’s Day this Sunday. For all of you still trying to figure out what to do for dad, Jessie-Sierra Ross, Creator of the Blog ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby‘ is here to show you a delicious recipe you can make to spoil that special guy in your life.
Blueberry French Toast with Coconut Granola
Makes about 12 servings
Ingredients
1 large loaf of Brioche Bread or Challah, sliced into 12 thick pieces
1 1/2 cups whole milk
2 tablespoons heavy whipping cream
3 eggs
2 teaspoons vanilla extract
2 tablespoons sugar
1 cup fresh blueberries
crushed freeze dried blueberries, optional
4 tablespoons butter, for frying
Instructions
- Slice your bread into 12 thick pieces. Reserve.
- In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the milk, cream, eggs and vanilla.
- Next, whisk in the sugar and cinnamon. Reserve.
- Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat with a bit of butter. Wait until the butter has melted and turned foamy. Be careful not to heat too much!
- Quick dunk two slices of brioche into your custard. We want to moisten each side, but not so much as to make the bread fall apart.
- Place into the hot pan and fry for 3-4 minutes each side, or until golden brown.
To Serve
- Place one piece of French toast down on the plate and scatter a handful of blueberries on top, followed by 2 tablespoons of granola. Drizzle with the creme anglaise and repeat the layers again on top. Finish with dollops of creme fraiche whipped cream and an optional sprinkle of crushed freeze dried blueberries (use a mortar and pestle). Enjoy!
Small Batch Coconut Granola
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups old fashioned rolled oats
1/2 cup slivered almonds
1/4 cup unsweetened coconut flakes
1/4 cup raw pepitas or pumpkin seeds
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons honey
1 tablespoon brown sugar
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Instructions
- Preheat the oven to 350F, and line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Reserve.
- In a large mixing bowl, combine the dry & wet ingredients and stir well. The texture will be a little clumpy.
- Spread the granola in an even layer on the parchment covered pan and bake for 20-24 minutes, or until just golden.
- Cool completely on a wire rack and store in an airtight container for up to 2 weeks.
Vanilla Creme Fraiche Whipped Cream
Servings: 12 servings
Ingredients
3/4 cup heavy whipping cream
1/4 cup creme fraiche
1/4 cup confectioners sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 pinch kosher salt
Instructions
- in the bowl of a stand mixer with a whisk attachment add the heavy cream and creme fraiche. Whip on medium-high until just thickened.
- Pause the mixer, and add the sugar, vanilla, and salt.
- Continue to whip on medium high until you get fluffy peaks. Reserve or chill until use.
Earl Grey Creme Anglaise
Servings: 2 cups
Ingredients
1/4 cup granulated sugar
6 egg yolks
1 1/2 cups whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 bag Earl Grey tea
Instructions
- Separate your eggs and reserve the yolks.
- Place a medium sized pot over medium heat. Add the milk and submerge the bag of tea. Heat the milk until steaming, but be careful not to scald the milk. Stir occasionally.
- After heating, remove from the heat and gently press down on the tea bag with a spatula. Discard the tea bag.
- In a large bowl, whisk the sugar and egg yolks together until blended.
- Next, we’ll temper the eggs; Carefully ladle in 1/4 cup of the hot milk mixture into the sugar and eggs, while whisking viciously. We are trying to gently warm the eggs by adding the milk. Continue to ladle the milk mix into the eggs until about half of the milk is incorporated. Keep whisking!
- Now, add the warmed egg and milk liquid back to the pot and whisk. Turn the heat on to medium and continue to stir with a rubber spatula. Watch that the liquid doesn’t cook too quickly. We want constant heat.
- Continue stirring until the liquid thickens enough to coat the back of the spatula. Remove from the heat and stir in the vanilla extract.
- Using a fine mesh sieve placed over a small mixing bowl, strain the custard for any leftover egg curds.
- Press a sheet of plastic wrap right onto the surface of the custard, to prevent a skin from forming in the chiller. Refrigerate until use.