(Mass Appeal) – How about starting off Mother’s Day this Sunday with a breakfast treat mom will love? Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie is here to show us how to make a cinnamon swirl coffee cake.

Ingredients:

2 ¾ cup gluten free all-purpose flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. baking soda

3 tsp. ground cinnamon

Pinch of sea salt

4 tbs. coconut oil, room temperature

1 ¼ tsp. vanilla extract

1 stick butter. Room temperature

1 ¾ cup coconut sugar

2 eggs

½ cup quick cooking oats

1 cup sour cream

Directions:

Preheat the oven 350° and line an 8-inch square baking dish with parchment. Grease the parchment with cooking spray or butter. Whisk 2 cups gluten free flour, 1 tsp. baking powder and ½ tsp baking soda and sea salt in a medium bowl. In a large bowl beat 4 tbs. coconut oil (room temperature) and 4 tbs. butter (room temperature) and 1 cup coconut sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Add to eggs and 1 ½ tsp. vanilla extract. Reduce the mixer speed to low and add the flour mixture in 3 batches, alternating with a cup of sour cream.

Topping: Whisk ¾ cup flour, ½ cup coconut sugar or brown sugar, 1 tsp. ground cinnamon and a pinch of salt in a small bowl. Add 4 tbs. room temperature butter and cut into the mixture until pea sized crumbs form.

Filling:

2 tsp. ground cinnamon, ¼ cup coconut sugar and ½ cup quick cooking oats.

Spread half of the batter in the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle the filling on top in an even layer. Spoon the remaining batter over the filling and spread evenly. Sprinkle with the prepared topping. Bake until the topping is golden brown and a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. About 50-55 minutes. Let cool 15-20 minutes in the baking dish, the remove to a cooling rack.