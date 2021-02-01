Treat your someone special to a strawberry shortcake parfait

(Mass Appeal) – We are back in the kitchen with Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen and it’s time for dessert! We have a simple strawberry dessert that sure to make your loved one swoon! Cathie is going to show us ho to make a Strawberry shortcake parfait!
1 container of cool whip
1 package strawberries
1 box of Pepperidge Farm Chessman Cookies
Cut strawberries and place in a bowl and add a little brown sugar – let sit for a few hours. Then combine with cool whip. Crush cookies in a plastic bag and then layer “mousse” into dessert dishes alternating with cookie crumbs. Top with crumbs and a few reserved strawberries.