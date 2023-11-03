(MASS APPEAL) – The 3rd Annual Trees of Hope with Gary Rome Hyundai to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and western Massachusetts has officially begun and I am here at their showroom with Michelle D’Amore, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House of Connecticut and Western Massachusetts, and Gary Rome, President of Gary Rome Hyundai to learn more.

3rd Annual Trees of Hope presented by Gary Rome Hyundai

The Trees of Hope campaign runs from November 4th through November 17th.

This event is open to the public at Gary Rome Hyundai in Holyoke and features beautiful holiday displays and dream gifts donated and sponsored by individuals, local businesses and community organizations transforming the dealership into a winter wonderland. Attendees can purchase raffle tickets online and will be able to distribute tickets towards the trees and gifts you hope to win. It is a fun event for the entire family and a perfect way to get in the holiday spirit and kick off this special season.

Help create holiday magic!

Individuals and groups that want to use their creativity and generosity to support RMH families, can donate a decorated tree, themed basket, or dream present to be in our raffle. Click here to learn more about guidelines and registration form.

Sponsored by: Gary Rome Hyundai