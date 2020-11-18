Trending beauty and wellness products

(Mass Appeal) – Lifestyle expert Limor Suss shares her favorite beauty and wellness products!

Olay Regenerist Retinol 24 MAX Night Face Moisturizer delivers 24-hour hydration and potency for brighter and smoother skin.

Lipton RealiTEAS is free and only available on Lipton/RealiTEAS

Gemstone-inspired eyeshadows will be there when to help give off positive energy with the Urban Decay Stoned Vibes Palette.

Garnier Whole Blends Repairing Shampoo and Conditioner Honey Treasures is hair care that strengthens hair and helps prevent split ends and breakage.

MyKirei by KAO Yuzu Flower Foam Hand Wash and the Pampering Body Wash are available for $18 each on Amazon.

Visit LimorLoves.com for more information.

Segment sponsored by LS Media.