Trendy succulents become centerpieces and home decor

(Mass Appeal) – Succulents are easy-to-grow plants that make great accent pieces for home decor. Blogger Charlotte Smith from At Charlotte’s House shows us how to grow real succulents and how to use faux ones to decorate.
Tips for succulents:
- Succulent soil is a bit sandier… they don’t like to be wet.
- If you can add a drainage hole, great… if not… just be careful.
- Consider any vessel a possible succulent planter.
– bowls
– teacups
– tin cans
– glasses
– pumpkins/ gords
- Use artificial moss or sand to cover floral foam if using faux succulents.