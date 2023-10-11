(Mass Appeal) – The 2023 Tri-Town History Trail takes place this Saturday in Westfield, Southwick, and Granville and is just one stop on the five part history journey that started in August and ends in November. Here to talk about this weekend’s portion are Cindy Gaylord, Chairperson of the Westfield Historical Commission, and Linda Saltus, Westfield Athenaeum Board Member and Grant writer for the History on the Go program.