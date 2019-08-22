Trivia party to fundraise for America’s VetDogs

(Mass Appeal) – Jack Chamberland, Event Coordinator with Salute to Soldiers, previewed an upcoming trivia party to benefit America’s VetDogs.

“NAME OF EVENT: Salute to Soldiers: 2nd Annual Fundraiser to Benefit America’s VetDogs

DATES & TIMES: Saturday, September 7th starting at 5:00 pm

ADDRESS: Polish Club of Agawam, 139 Southwick Street, Feeding Hills, MA 01030

ABOUT THE EVENT: This is the 2nd Annual Fundraiser hosted by Jack Chamberland in partnership with BarRated Trivia. This year’s fundraiser is a trivia game! The event will be held at the Polish American Club of Agawam and will begin at 5:00 p.m. Bring your smartest friends to compete for the grand prize, as you answer 25 questions on subjects that could range anywhere from science to history to pop culture. There will also be a customized VetDogs round and a music round where you could be asked to name the singer, the song title, etc. Every team will leave with a prize. Food will be served at 5:45 p.m. with trivia to start at 6:30 p.m. Don’t be late, as you won’t want to miss out on all the fun! There will be a BBQ buffet, raffle prizes, live music by C.A. Jones, and of course pups in training from the VetDogs organization, as well as graduates from the America’s VetDogs program!”

RELATED WEBSITE/PHONE: To purchase tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/2nd-annual-salute-to-soldiers-fundraiser-to-benefit-americas-vetdogs-tickets-56141230933

Also, follow our Facebook page for updates about the event at https://www.facebook.com/asalutetosoldiers/

For any questions, email asalutetosoldiers@gmail.com