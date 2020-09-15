Trouble getting your kids to sleep? A doctor shares her advice

(Mass Appeal) – Sleep is so important for growing children and with school starting up, it’s important to establish a solid bedtime routine. Dr. Eva Mok, internal and pediatric medicine, Baystate Health, joins us with useful tips!

Dr. Mok said it’s all about establishing a consistent routine – for both bed and waking time. She noted that often times it’s tempting to let kids stay up later in the weekends, but try and resist because it can effect them on Monday mornings.

Dr. Mok added that healthy snacks are OK before bedtime, but stay away from eating something that’s too heavy. Also, electronic devices like phones and tablets should definitely be put away before hitting the sack.