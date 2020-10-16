Try a Dark Magic Margarita to get you in the Halloween spirit

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Hey, it’s 12 o’clock somewhere so let’s dive into making a drink. This time, our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, from the blog Straight To The Hips Baby, is going to show us a festive Halloween themed drink called a Dark Magic Margarita.

The Dark Magic Margarita

INGREDIENTS:
Makes 2 cocktails
2 tablespoons of plum reduction (see below for the recipe)
2 ounces orange liqueur
2 ounces of Anéjo tequila
4 ounces of pomegranate-cherry juice
juice of 1 fresh lime
ice
plum slices or blackberries for garnish
splash of soda water optional

DIRECTIONS:

Prepare two highball glasses with ice and reserve
In the cup of a cocktail shaker, add the plum reduction, Cointreau, tequila, pomegranate cherry juice, and lime.
Next, add a generous handful of ice to your shaker and close the lid.
Shake vigorously for 30 seconds, or until the outside of the shaker becomes frosted.
Place a small fine mesh sieve over your serving glass and strain the drink into two glasses.
Top with soda water if desired. Garnish with a half round of plum or cocktail stirrer with blackberries.
Plum Reduction
INGREDIENTS:
3 black or red plums, washed and pitted
1/2 cup sugar
1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Chop your plums roughly and add them to a medium sized saucepan.
Add the sugar & lemon juice, and give the mixture a quick stir.
Place the saucepan over medium heat.
While stirring occasionally, bring the fruit mixture to a boil.
Boil for about 10 minutes, while stirring periodically, until soft and jammy.
Once cooked, remove from the heat. Using a potato masher, mash the remaining fruit pieces.
Next, take a fine mesh sieve and place over a medium sized mixing bowl. Pour the cooked fruit into the sieve. Using a rubber spatula, scrape the fruit through the sieve, releasing the juices and keeping the pulp.
Discard the pulp (or eat over yogurt, like I like to do!).
Let the reduction cool, and place into an airtight storage container.
Refrigerate.
Use within 3-5 days.
This reduction also makes a great topping to ice cream, cheesecake, or yogurt.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Contact Mass Appeal

Donate Today