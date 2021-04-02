Try a different wine with your Easter dinner, or a Rose Garden cocktail

(Mass Appeal) – There are thousands of different wines available so Mike Brunelle from Table & Vine is here to share information on some non-traditional wines that you may want to incorporate into your Easter meal this weekend.
Plus, Mike is also going to mix us a spring time cocktail called the Rose Garden.
Ingredients
1 oz Blanco Tequila
.75 oz St Germain Elderflower liqueur
.75 oz simple syrup
.75 oz lemon juice
4 shakes rose water
1 muddled strawberry
Strain into a coup glass or champagne flute, top with sparkling wine