Try a fruity frozen melon ball cocktail with fresh honeydew juice

(Mass Appeal) – Blend up this vibrant, summery cocktail that incorporates fresh honeydew melon juice. Jessie-Sierra Ross from the cooking and recipe blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shows us how to make her Frozen Melon Ball Cocktail.

Frozen Melonball Cocktail

INGREDIENTS:

Makes 2 cocktails

4 ounces of honeydew melon juice*

2 ounces Midori melon liquor

2 ounces vodka

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce orange juice

1 ounce simple syrup

1 cup of ice

DIRECTIONS:

Place all of the liquids into a blender and add 1 cup of ice.

Blend on high, until foamy. Or even better, use the frozen drink function, if available.

Pour into 2 lowball glasses.

Garnish with a lime wedge or pieces of melon.

*To make the fresh honeydew juice;

Take half a ripe honeydew melon, and cut, seed, & trim off the rind.

Cut into large chunks and add to a blender.

Blend on high, until smooth.

Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized bowl. Strain the juice and discard any solids.

Refrigerate if not using immediately.

This juice stays fresh for 2 days.