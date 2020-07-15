Try a fruity frozen melon ball cocktail with fresh honeydew juice

(Mass Appeal) – Blend up this vibrant, summery cocktail that incorporates fresh honeydew melon juice. Jessie-Sierra Ross from the cooking and recipe blog “Straight to the Hips, Baby” shows us how to make her Frozen Melon Ball Cocktail.
Frozen Melonball Cocktail
INGREDIENTS:
Makes 2 cocktails
4 ounces of honeydew melon juice*
2 ounces Midori melon liquor
2 ounces vodka
1 ounce lime juice
1 ounce orange juice
1 ounce simple syrup
1 cup of ice
DIRECTIONS:
Place all of the liquids into a blender and add 1 cup of ice.
Blend on high, until foamy. Or even better, use the frozen drink function, if available.
Pour into 2 lowball glasses.
Garnish with a lime wedge or pieces of melon.
*To make the fresh honeydew juice;
Take half a ripe honeydew melon, and cut, seed, & trim off the rind.
Cut into large chunks and add to a blender.
Blend on high, until smooth.
Place a fine mesh sieve over a medium sized bowl. Strain the juice and discard any solids.
Refrigerate if not using immediately.
This juice stays fresh for 2 days.