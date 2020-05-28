Try a virtual run/walk to help fight food insecurity with Rachel’s Table

(Mass Appeal) – We are experiencing a huge increase in local residents with food insecurity. Rachel’s Table is tripling their food donations to local agencies. You can help their mission by participating in a virtual 5K competitive run or a non-competitive fun walk or personal challenge. Jodi Falk, Director of Rachel’s Table joins us with details.

The virtual run/walk can be done in your own time and pace. Registration is required by May 31st. For more information or to register, visit runsignup.com/Race/MA/Springfield/OutrunHunger5k

You can access Rachel’s Table at their website www.rachelstablespringfield.org