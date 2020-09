(Mass Appeal) – If you’ve had too much barbecue after the long holiday weekend don’t despair! Amy Bourque from Transform at Amy Bourque is joining us to show poses that help ease digestion.

According to Bourque, poses that twist and stretch your mid-section work not only your abdominal muscles, but your intestines to keep things moving.

She noted that yoga also brings you to a more relaxed state, which can help keep your body functioning regularly.