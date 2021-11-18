Try adding a Pithivier to your Thanksgiving day table

(Mass Appeal) – If you’re a vegan or vegetarian and are looking for something unique for Thanksgiving this year, Cathie Cappa from Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen, is introducing us to a Pithivier that you can custom make however you would like.

Pitheviet

Ingredients:

Sliced solid part of butternut pumpkin / squash or sweet potato

2 tbsp olive oil

1 small onion finely diced

2 garlic cloves, finely diced

a few springs of thyme, leaves picked or two pinches of dry thyme

salt, to taste

wilted spinach

black pepper, to taste

a good pinch of nutmeg

1 sheet vegan puff pastry

2 tbsp breadcrumbs

2 tbsp chopped pecans

1 tbsp plant milk (soy milk works well), to glaze

Directions:

Cut two smaller circles (about 10 cm diameter) and two slightly larger ones (about 12 cm diameter) out of a sheet of puff pastry. I used two upside down bowls as a guide, running a knife alongside the outer edge. The smaller circles will form the bottoms of your pithiviers and the larger ones will become the top.

Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on the surface of the smaller circles leaving a small margin all around for sealing the pastry.

Place a circle of roasted butternut squash on top, follow by a pile of spinach and top with a generous layer of chopped pecans.

Drape the larger circle over the filling to create a dome, sealing it with the end of a fork or your fingers all along the base.

Make a pronounced hole in the top of the dome to allow the steam to escape during baking. With the blunt side of a pairing knife, make shallow incisions (take care not to pierce the pastry) that go from the bottom of each pithivier to the top, following a slight curve.

Place them in the fridge for 30 minutes while you heat up the oven to 200° C / 390° F.

Brush the pithiviers with a little plant milk and optionally sprinkle with some coarse salt, sesame seeds, poppy seeds or nigella seeds.

Bake for about 30-40 minutes, until the pastry is beautifully puffed and golden. Serve with a cranberry sauce and your favourite side dishes.