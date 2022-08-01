(Mass Appeal) – Did you know, adding tea to your pie can give it an upgraded flavor? Yes, tea! So we’re bringing in our Tea expert Sean Condon with a pie recipe using the classic drink.

Sweet Tea Shortbread Crust

Ingredients

1 cup butter

½ cup confectioners’ sugar

2 cups( all-purpose flour Swap all-purpose flour with almond flour)

¼ teaspoon baking powder

Directions for Pie Crust

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

Step 2: In a large bowl, cream butter and confectioners’ sugar until light and fluffy. Stir together flour and baking powder; blend into butter mixture. Pat into a 9 inch pie plate.

Step 3: Bake in preheated oven for 12 to 15 minutes, or until edges are lightly browned.

Sweet Tea Pie Filling

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups sugar

1/3 cup cornstarch

1 1/2 cups cold water

1 egg

1/4 cup concentrated lemon juice

1 tsp of powdered tea concentrate

Additional topping items:

Whipped cream

lemon zest

Directions

Step 1: Let the filling cool before using.

Step 2: Place filling into pie crust and cook at 375 degrees for 10 minutes.

Let cool and add whipped cream and lemon zest before serving.