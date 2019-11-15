Try something new and give pottery a spin

(Mass Appeal) – Looking to try your hand at a new craft or skill? Give pottery a whirl! Molly Cantor, director of the Handle Factory, was kind enough to bring her wheel to Studio 1A to give us a lesson.

Cantor first showed us how to center the clay on the wheel. After it was centered, she demonstrated how the sides are pulled up to form vase or a bowl.

Cantor, who teaches pottery lessons at the Handle Factory, noted that it’s important to keep the clay wet during the process. It’s surprising how quickly the whole project comes together when you have a steady hand!