Try these Alcohol-infused French Martini Cupcakes at home

You may have had a martini shaken or stirred, but how about frosted? Jennifer Remillard from Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes joins us with a recipe to turn a favorite martini into cupcakes!

French Martini cupcakes

Cupcakes:

2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour

2 TSP baking powder

¼ TSP salt

12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened

1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted

2 large brown eggs

2 TSP vanilla extract

½ C pineapple juice

½ C vodka

1/8 C raspberry liquor

1/8 C whole milk

Frosting:

2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter

7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted

1/8 C raspberry liquor

1/8 C vodka

1/8 C pineapple juice

Add whole milk as needed