Try these Alcohol-infused French Martini Cupcakes at home

You may have had a martini shaken or stirred, but how about frosted? Jennifer Remillard from Sassy Mamas’ Delectable Cupcakes joins us with a recipe to turn a favorite martini into cupcakes!
French Martini cupcakes
Cupcakes:
2 ½ C (10.62 oz) all-purpose flour
2 TSP baking powder
¼ TSP salt
12 TBSP (1 ½ sticks) unsalted butter, softened
1 ½ C granulated sugar, sifted
2 large brown eggs
2 TSP vanilla extract
½ C pineapple juice
½ C vodka
1/8 C raspberry liquor
1/8 C whole milk
Frosting:
2 C (4 sticks) unsalted butter
7 C confectioners’ sugar, sifted
1/8 C raspberry liquor
1/8 C vodka
1/8 C pineapple juice
Add whole milk as needed