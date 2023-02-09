(Mass Appeal) – Whether you want to create something special for someone this coming Valentine’s Day, or hang on to this recipe for another time in the year, cookbook author and chef, Betty Rosbottom is here to show us how to make tasty Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies.

Dark Chocolate Walnut Cookies

These cookies–crispy and crinkled on the outside, fudgy and chewy on the inside-are easy to assemble. The recipe calls for combining melted dark chocolate and butter with eggs beaten with sugar. A small amount of flour and chopped walnuts are then added along with a touch of baking powder. The dough is refrigerated to firm before it is spooned into mounds on baking sheets. If you have a small melon baller (1 tablespoon capacity) or even a round tablespoon measuring spoon, you can use it to shape the cookies.

Perfect to serve on Valentine’s Day, these cookies can stand on their own, or you can offer them with scoops of your favorite ice cream. Add a cup of espresso or tea to celebrate Cupid’s Day.

Ingredients:

6 ounces 70% cacao bittersweet chocolate, preferably Guittard chocolate, broken into pieces

2 tablespoons (1/4 stick) unsalted butter

2 large eggs

3/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Confectioner’s sugar for dusting, optional

Directions:

1.Melt chocolate and butter in a large heatproof mixing bowl set over but not touching a saucepan of simmering water. Whisk until smooth. Remove and cool 5 minutes.

2.In another bowl with an electric mixer on high speed, beat the eggs, sugar, and salt until light and thickened, about 2 to 3 minutes. On low speed, gradually add the melted chocolate mixture.

3.Mix in flour and baking powder. Then stop mixer and scrape down sides of the bowl with a rubber spatula. Stir in the walnuts. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and chill until firm enough to scoop, about 30 minutes or overnight.