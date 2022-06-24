(Mass Appeal) – We’ve grilled dinner and now it’s time to grill dessert! Chef Mike Harrison from Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is back now with a delicious Grilled Peaches & Vanilla Ice Cream, perfect for a hot Summer day!

2 ripe nectarines and 2 ripe peaches

canola oil

8 large scoops vanilla ice cream

Honey and sea salt for finishing

Heat grill to medium high heat.

Brush the peach and nectarines halves with a touch of with oil and place on the grill for a few minutes and then rotate 90 degrees to continue to cook for about 3-4 minutes total grill marks appear and the fruit starts to caramelize.

Remove from the grill with a pair of tongs and serve with a scoop of ice cream in the center of the fruit.

Drizzle with honey and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.