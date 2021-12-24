Try these quick and easy appetizers for your next gathering

(Mass Appeal) – Chef Mike Harrison from Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is here in our kitchen on Christmas Eve, with some small bites that are easy to prepare, and perfect for your gatherings!

Chicken Curry Cups

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons butter

½ cup minced onion

1 tablespoon curry powder

6 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 ½ teaspoons salt

1 ½ teaspoons white sugar

¼ teaspoon ground ginger

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups milk

4 cups cubed, cooked chicken

1 tablespoon lemon juice

36 mini philo cups

Directions:

Step 1 Melt butter in large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and curry powder; saute until tender, about 5 minutes. Step 2 Stir flour, salt, sugar, and ginger into the onion mixture; cook until smooth and bubbling, about 5 minutes. Step 3 Pour chicken broth and milk into the skillet, stir, and bring to a boil; cook at a boil for 1 minute. Step 4 Stir chicken and lemon juice into the broth to cover completely; cook until the chicken is heated through, about 5 minutes.

Goat Cheese and Cranberry Cups

Ingredients:

8 oz tub goat cheese

3oz Fresh cran-raisins

4Tbls Cranberry sauce

36 Mini Philo Cups

Directions:

Crumble Goat cheese

Fold in Cranberry sauce

Place teaspoon of Mixture in each cup

Top with Cran-raisins.

Sweet Sausage and Stuffed Mushroom Caps

Ingredients:

1 medium Red Onion

3 cloves of Garlic

2 Tbls Sugar

8 ounces sweet Italian sausage

2 ounces white wine

½ cup chicken broth

6ounces crumbled Gorgonzola

salt & pepper

2 lbs medium mushrooms

2 cups bread crumbs

Salt & Pepper

parmigiana cheese for garnish

Directions:

Sautéed Sausage and remove from pan when browned.

Sautéed finely chopped red onion in tablespoon of rendered sausage oil.

When Translucent add sugar too caramelize.

Add garlic and sautéed 2 mins

Return sausage to onion pan add white wine and chicken broth cook down 3-4 minutes.

Add bread crumbs and fold in crumbled Gorgonzola.

Core and slice bottom of mushrooms so the lie flat and do not roll around pan

Stuff and sprinkling with Parmesan