(Mass Appeal) – July is National Picnic Month, a great month to enjoy the nice weather but also enjoy the fresh fruits that we have in our area. But the question is, “What do I make for a picnic?” That’s why Kayla Hevey turned to Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, to learn how to create the picnic perfect meal and drink.
Fresh Burrata Cheese with Watermelon & Nectarines
Ingredients
For the Salad
- slices fresh watermelon
- slices fresh cantaloupe
- cup pitted cherries
- cup fresh strawberries
- tomato
- fresh basil leaves
- fresh mint leaves
- sprigs lemon thyme, optional
- ball fresh burrata cheese
- optional
For the Honeyed Nectarines
- large nectarine
- tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
- lime, juiced
- teaspoon honey
- fresh mint leaves
- sprigs lemon thyme, optional
- salt
For the Shallot Champagne Vinegar Dressing
- large shallot, sliced into thin rings
- cup champagne vinegar
- cup extra virgin olive oil
- teaspoons honey
- clove garlic, smashed and minced
- kosher salt
- black pepper
Instructions
- For the Dressing
- In a medium glass jar with a lid, add the champagne vinegar, salt, and shallot slices. Let sit for 5 minutes
- After quickly pickling, add the olive oil, honey, garlic, & black pepper.
- Close the jar with a tightly fitted lid and shake vigorously. Let sit in the refrigerator until use.
For the Honeyed Nectarines
- Pitt and thinly slice the nectarines and add to a small mixing bowl.
- Add the olive oil, juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, honey, and salt.
- Roughly tear the fresh mint and add to the bowl. Next, add the leaves of two sprigs of lemon thyme (optional).
- Mix to combine and reserve.
For the Salad
- Cube the watermelon slices and slice the cantaloupe slices into thin triangles.
- Halve the fresh cherries and stem & halve the strawberries.
- Stem the tomato and cut into 1/8 pieces.
- Wash & dry your herbs.
To Assemble
- Reserve a large shallow bowl or small platter.
- Place the burrata ball into the center of the large shallow bowl.
- Next, start to arrange the watermelon cubes and cantaloupe slices. Scatter them throughout.
- Now, add the cherries, tomatoes, and strawberries.
- Place torn bits of fresh basil, mint, and lemon thyme throughout the bowl.
- Dress with the shallot champagne vinegar dressing and garnish with edible flowers & herbs.
Pink Grapefruit & Green Basil Smash Mocktail
Ingredients
- ounces freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice
- ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
- ounces of chilled unsweetened green tea
- ounces simple syrup, homemade or store bought
- splash of soda water
- generous handful fresh green basil
- ice
- garnish of pink grapefruit rounds
Instructions
- In the cup of a cocktail shaker, add the lemon juice.
- Gently “smack” the fresh basil on your palm and add to the shaker cup.
- Taking your muddler, gentle twist into the basil, releasing the essence.
- Next, add the pink grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and chilled green tea.
- Add a handful of ice, then close up the shaker.
- Briskly shake your cocktail for 30 seconds, or until the shaker becomes nice and frosted. Put aside.
- Fill a Double Old Fashioned glass with ice, and using either a strainer or a Cobbler-Shaker lid, strain the drink into the glass. Add a splash of soda water
- Garnish with your grapefruit or flowers, and enjoy!