(Mass Appeal) – July is National Picnic Month, a great month to enjoy the nice weather but also enjoy the fresh fruits that we have in our area. But the question is, “What do I make for a picnic?” That’s why Kayla Hevey turned to Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, to learn how to create the picnic perfect meal and drink.

Fresh Burrata Cheese with Watermelon & Nectarines

Ingredients

For the Salad

  •  slices fresh watermelon 
  •  slices fresh cantaloupe
  •  cup pitted cherries
  •  cup fresh strawberries
  •  tomato
  •  fresh basil leaves
  •  fresh mint leaves
  •  sprigs lemon thyme, optional
  •  ball fresh burrata cheese
  •  optional

For the Honeyed Nectarines

  •  large nectarine
  •  tablespoon extra virgin olive oil
  •  lime, juiced
  •  teaspoon honey
  •  fresh mint leaves
  •  sprigs lemon thyme, optional
  •  salt

For the Shallot Champagne Vinegar Dressing

  •  large shallot, sliced into thin rings
  •  cup champagne vinegar
  •  cup extra virgin olive oil
  •  teaspoons honey
  •  clove garlic, smashed and minced
  •  kosher salt
  •  black pepper

Instructions

  1. For the Dressing
  2. In a medium glass jar with a lid, add the champagne vinegar, salt, and shallot slices. Let sit for 5 minutes
  3. After quickly pickling, add the olive oil, honey, garlic, & black pepper.
  4. Close the jar with a tightly fitted lid and shake vigorously. Let sit in the refrigerator until use.

For the Honeyed Nectarines 

  1. Pitt and thinly slice the nectarines and add to a small mixing bowl.
  2. Add the olive oil, juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, honey, and salt.
  3. Roughly tear the fresh mint and add to the bowl. Next, add the leaves of two sprigs of lemon thyme (optional).
  4. Mix to combine and reserve.

For the Salad

  1. Cube the watermelon slices and slice the cantaloupe slices into thin triangles.
  2. Halve the fresh cherries and stem & halve the strawberries. 
  3. Stem the tomato and cut into 1/8 pieces. 
  4. Wash & dry your herbs.

To Assemble

  1. Reserve a large shallow bowl or small platter.
  2. Place the burrata ball into the center of the large shallow bowl.
  3. Next, start to arrange the watermelon cubes and cantaloupe slices. Scatter them throughout.
  4. Now, add the cherries, tomatoes, and strawberries.
  5. Place torn bits of fresh basil, mint, and lemon thyme throughout the bowl. 
  6. Dress with the shallot champagne vinegar dressing and garnish with edible flowers & herbs.

Pink Grapefruit & Green Basil Smash Mocktail

Ingredients

  • ounces freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice
  • ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • ounces of chilled unsweetened green tea
  • ounces simple syrup, homemade or store bought
  • splash of soda water
  • generous handful fresh green basil
  • ice
  • garnish of pink grapefruit rounds 

Instructions

  1. In the cup of a cocktail shaker, add the lemon juice.
  2. Gently “smack” the fresh basil on your palm and add to the shaker cup.
  3. Taking your muddler, gentle twist into the basil, releasing the essence.
  4. Next, add the pink grapefruit juice, simple syrup, and chilled green tea.
  5. Add a handful of ice, then close up the shaker.
  6. Briskly shake your cocktail for 30 seconds, or until the shaker becomes nice and frosted. Put aside.
  7. Fill a Double Old Fashioned glass with ice, and using either a strainer or a Cobbler-Shaker lid, strain the drink into the glass. Add a splash of soda water
  8. Garnish with your grapefruit or flowers, and enjoy!