(Mass Appeal) – July is National Picnic Month, a great month to enjoy the nice weather but also enjoy the fresh fruits that we have in our area. But the question is, “What do I make for a picnic?” That’s why Kayla Hevey turned to Jessie-Sierra Ross, of the blog Straight to the Hips, Baby, to learn how to create the picnic perfect meal and drink.

Fresh Burrata Cheese with Watermelon & Nectarines

Ingredients

For the Salad

slices fresh watermelon

slices fresh cantaloupe

cup pitted cherries

cup fresh strawberries

tomato

fresh basil leaves

fresh mint leaves

sprigs lemon thyme, optional

ball fresh burrata cheese

optional

For the Honeyed Nectarines

large nectarine

tablespoon extra virgin olive oil

lime, juiced

teaspoon honey

fresh mint leaves

sprigs lemon thyme, optional

salt

For the Shallot Champagne Vinegar Dressing

large shallot, sliced into thin rings

cup champagne vinegar

cup extra virgin olive oil

teaspoons honey

clove garlic, smashed and minced

kosher salt

black pepper

Instructions

For the Dressing In a medium glass jar with a lid, add the champagne vinegar, salt, and shallot slices. Let sit for 5 minutes After quickly pickling, add the olive oil, honey, garlic, & black pepper. Close the jar with a tightly fitted lid and shake vigorously. Let sit in the refrigerator until use.

For the Honeyed Nectarines

Pitt and thinly slice the nectarines and add to a small mixing bowl. Add the olive oil, juice of 1/2 a fresh lime, honey, and salt. Roughly tear the fresh mint and add to the bowl. Next, add the leaves of two sprigs of lemon thyme (optional). Mix to combine and reserve.

For the Salad

Cube the watermelon slices and slice the cantaloupe slices into thin triangles. Halve the fresh cherries and stem & halve the strawberries. Stem the tomato and cut into 1/8 pieces. Wash & dry your herbs.

To Assemble

Reserve a large shallow bowl or small platter. Place the burrata ball into the center of the large shallow bowl. Next, start to arrange the watermelon cubes and cantaloupe slices. Scatter them throughout. Now, add the cherries, tomatoes, and strawberries. Place torn bits of fresh basil, mint, and lemon thyme throughout the bowl. Dress with the shallot champagne vinegar dressing and garnish with edible flowers & herbs.

Pink Grapefruit & Green Basil Smash Mocktail

Ingredients

ounces freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice

ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

ounces of chilled unsweetened green tea

ounces simple syrup, homemade or store bought

splash of soda water

generous handful fresh green basil

ice

garnish of pink grapefruit rounds

Instructions