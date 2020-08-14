Try this dairy-free “wacky cake” popular during WWII food rationing

(Mass Appeal) – 75 years ago today, World War II ended. To mark this anniversary, Tinky Weisblat from TinkyCooks.com shows us how to make a “wacky cake”. During the war, many foods were rationed. This cake was a good solution for those who didn’t have eggs, milk, and butter.

Wacky Cake

Course: Dessert

Cuisine: American

Servings: 6 to 8

Difficulty Level: Easy

Preparation Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time (minutes): 26 to 30 minutes

Ingredients:

1-1/4 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla

1 tablespoon vinegar (cider or white distilled)

1/3 cup canola oil

1 cup water

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour an 8-inch-square cake pan.

In a bowl combine the flour, sugar, cocoa, salt, and baking soda.

Make three wells in the combined dry ingredients. Pour the vanilla into one, the vinegar into the second, and the oil into the third. Pour the water over everything and stir with a wooden spoon until the dry ingredients are wet and everything is thoroughly combined.

Pour the batter into the prepared cake pan. Bake the cake until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (about 25 to 35 minutes).

Eat as is or frost as desired.

Special Diet (Place a * in front of any that apply):

Diabetic

Heart Healthy

High Fiber

Low Calorie

Low Carbohydrate

Low Cholesterol

Low Fat

Low Sodium

*Vegan

*Vegetarian