(Mass Appeal) – If you’re looking for a delicious and easy treat to make where you can recruit the help of your kids, then you’ll certainly want to try this Swiss Chocolate Roll. Chef Bill Collins from ChefBill.com shows us his recipe for this classic dessert.

Chocolate Roll

from www.chefbill.com

6 eggs, separated

½ cup sugar

½ teaspoon salt

6 tablespoons dark cocoa powder, sifted

1 cup whipping cream

confectioner’s sugar (see notes below)

chocolate icing

Preheat oven to 400°

Grease (or spray) a 10″ x 15″ cookie sheet pan (aka jelly roll pan) that has sides. Place a piece of parchment paper in the pan, with the paper going up the sides

Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form. In a separate bowl, beat the yolks, and add sugar, cocoa, and salt Gently fold the yolk and cocoa mixture into the egg whites. Gently pour the mixture into the pan, and spread it evenly. Bake at 400° for 10 minutes While the cake is still warm, turn it out/flip it over onto a towel that has confectioners sugar shaken on it. Gently remove the parchment paper, and roll up the cake immediately in the towel. Roll it with the towel inside the cake. It will look like a yodel, but with a towel filling While it’s cooling, whip the cream, adding 1 heaping tablespoon of confectioner’s sugar while it’s beating After the cake has cooled to room temperature, gently unroll it and remove the towel. Spread the whipped cream over the surface, leaving around 1″ of space at the edges on the longer ends Roll it up again, and frost with chocolate icing.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Ganache Frosting

www.chefbill.com

1 cup heavy cream

2 tablespoons corn syrup (optional)

1 1/3 cups (8 oz) semisweet or bittersweet chocolate, chopped (chocolate chips are fine, too)

Heat the cream (and corn syrup, if you’re using it) in a saucepan, until the mixture begins to almost simmer Remove from the heat, and add the chocolate. Let it sit for 2 minutes, covered, then whisk the mixture until it’s combined and thickened. Let it cool for 10-15 minutes before you spread it over the cake

Notes:

The corn syrup is to help the ganache be a bit shinier. If you don’t use it, it will still be a great frosting

This recipe will cover one 8″ or 9″ single layer cake, or one Swiss Roll

Use the ganache when it’s cool enough to spread over a cake, but not so cool that it’s too stiff to spread. If it does become too stiff, gently reheat it to make it spreadable.

Join one of Chef Bill’s free weekly Zoom cooking classes, and his many demonstrations on his You Tube page, by clicking on his website, ChefBill.com.