(MASS APPEAL) – Bear Mountain Chestnut Hill Healthcare in East Longmeadow puts an emphasis on making sure residents have access to quality meals. Today, Food Service Director, Chef Mike Harrison is here to show us a healthy Panzanella salad, with a delicious twist.

Ingredients – Vinaigrette Dressing

1 teaspoon finely minced garlic

1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons Champagne vinegar

1/2 cup really good extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Ingredients – Panzanella Sala

3 tablespoons really good extra-virgin olive oil

1 small French bread or boule, preferably a day old cut into 1-inch (25-mm) cubes (6 cups)

1 teaspoon kosher salt

2 large ripe tomatoes cut into 1-inch (25-mm) cubes

1 hothouse cucumber unpeeled, seeded, and sliced 1/2 inch (12 mm) thick

1 red bell pepper seeded and cut into 1-inch (25-mm) cubes

1 yellow bell pepper seeded and cut into 1-inch (25-mm) cubes

1/2 red onion cut in half and thinly sliced

20 large basil leaves coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons capers drained

1 handful parsley leaves (optional)

Directions

Heat the oil in a large sauté pan. Add the bread and salt and cook over low to medium heat, tossing frequently, for 10 minutes, or until nicely browned. Add more oil as needed. Remove from the heat.

In a large bowl, combine the tomatoes, cucumber, red pepper, yellow pepper, red onion, basil, capers, and, if desired, parsley. Add the bread cubes and the vinaigrette and toss to coat.

Season the bread salad liberally with salt and pepper. Serve immediately or let the salad sit for half an hour to allow the flavors to blend before serving.

For more information on Bear Mountain Chestnut Hill Healthcare Facilities visit bearmountainhc.com.

Sponsored by: Bear Mountain Chestnut Hill Healthcare