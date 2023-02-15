(Mass Appeal) – When it’s colder outside you want comfort food, maybe it’s mac and cheese, pulled pork, or a pot pie. Well, how about we combine all three together? Jonathan Cunningham, the owner of Joey’s Deli and Market in Feeding Hills, shows us how to make a pulled pork mac and cheese pot pie.

Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Pot Pie

1 Large Pie Shell with top

12 oz. Pulled Pork with your favorite sauce

1 ½ cups cheese sauce – see recipe

1 ½ cups cooked elbows

3 oz shredded cheese

Cheese Sauce

¾ c Flour

¼ c Butter

2 ½ qts Half & Half

Cream Cheese

American Cheese

Cheddar Cheese

Pinch of White Pepper

1/4t Cayenne