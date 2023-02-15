(Mass Appeal) – When it’s colder outside you want comfort food, maybe it’s mac and cheese, pulled pork, or a pot pie. Well, how about we combine all three together? Jonathan Cunningham, the owner of Joey’s Deli and Market in Feeding Hills, shows us how to make a pulled pork mac and cheese pot pie.
Pulled Pork Mac and Cheese Pot Pie
1 Large Pie Shell with top
12 oz. Pulled Pork with your favorite sauce
1 ½ cups cheese sauce – see recipe
1 ½ cups cooked elbows
3 oz shredded cheese
Cheese Sauce
¾ c Flour
¼ c Butter
2 ½ qts Half & Half
Cream Cheese
American Cheese
Cheddar Cheese
Pinch of White Pepper
1/4t Cayenne