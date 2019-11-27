Turkey frying safety tips from Chief Nichols

(Mass Appeal) – Northampton Fire Chief Duane Nichols joined us in Studio 1A to provide important safety tips to people who are frying their turkey this Thanksgiving.

Chief Nichols stated it’s important to find a spot away from your home to set up the fryer – porches and decks are also off limits. Keep children and pets far away from your fryer as well.

Chief also said get a fire extinguish and keep it close at hand. Oil fires like the ones you will see with a fryer get bigger with water, so get a ABC class fire extinguisher.

Use water for test run with your bird before you put the oil in – that way you know how much will be displaced by the bird. Also, make sure your fryer is dry and the bird is dry and thoroughly defrosted before it is dropped into the hot oil.