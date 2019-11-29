Turkey Reuben sandwiches for Thanksgiving leftover creations

Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author, and teacher, taught us how to turn our leftover turkey into a delicious Reuben sandwich.
Ingredients:
1/4 cup whole mayonnaise
3 tablespoons chili sauce
8 slices sourdough or rye bread
5-6 ounces sliced Gruyere cheese
8 ounces roasted and sliced turkey
About 2 cups sauerkraut, drained well and squeezed dry (See note.)
2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more if needed
2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more if needed
Potato chips for garnish
Kosher dill pickles for garnish
Directions:
- Whisk together mayonnaise and chili sauce in a small bowl until blended. Then spread one side of each bread slice with this mixture. Top four of the coated slices with half the cheese, then with the turkey, then with the sauerkraut, and finally with the remaining cheese. Top with remaining bread slices, coated sides down.
- In a large heavy skillet (that will hold the four sandwiches comfortably in a single layer) set over medium heat, heat the butter and oil until butter is melted and mixture is hot. Add the sandwiches and cook, pressing down gently with a metal spatula, until the bread is golden brown and cheese has melted, about 2 to 3 minutes per side. Add more butter and oil if needed.
- To serve, cut each sandwich on the diagonal with a serrated knife and place on an individual serving plate. Garnish with some chips and pickle slices. Serves 4.