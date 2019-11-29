Turkey Reuben sandwiches for Thanksgiving leftover creations

Betty Rosbottom, cookbook author, and teacher, taught us how to turn our leftover turkey into a delicious Reuben sandwich.

Ingredients:

1/4 cup whole mayonnaise

3 tablespoons chili sauce

8 slices sourdough or rye bread

5-6 ounces sliced Gruyere cheese

8 ounces roasted and sliced turkey

About 2 cups sauerkraut, drained well and squeezed dry (See note.)

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus more if needed

2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more if needed

Potato chips for garnish

Kosher dill pickles for garnish

Directions: