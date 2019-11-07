Turn butternut squash into the ultimate comfort food casserole

(Mass Appeal) – Today’s recipes are all about the butternut squash! This casserole is a great way to hide some extra veggies (or is it fruit?) in your dinner. Cathie Cappa, owner of Auntie Cathie’s Kitchen shows us how to make this delicious dish topped with vanilla cookie crumbs. You can make it dairy and gluten free, too!

Butternut Squash Casserole with vanilla cookie topping

Ingredients

3 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

3/4 cup 2% milk – or a dairy free substitute

6 tablespoons butter, melted – or a dairy free substitute

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour – gf flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

TOPPING:

1/2 cup crushed vanilla wafer cookies (about 15 wafers) – you can do vegan/gf cookies too.

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted, or a dairy free option

DIRECTIONS

Place squash in a Dutch oven or large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; cover and cook until tender, 25-30 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl; beat just until smooth.

Beat in the milk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Combine the dry ingredients; gradually add to squash mixture and mix well.

Transfer to a large greased cast-iron skillet or 2-qt. baking dish. Cover and bake at 350° for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine topping ingredients until crumbly.

Sprinkle topping over squash. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 12-15 minutes longer.