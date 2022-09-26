(Mass Appeal) – Whether you have struggled with suicide yourself or have lost a loved one, you are not alone. You can turn hope into action at the Annual Greater Springfield Out of the Darkness Walk to Fight Suicide. Here with the details in a segment sponsored by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is Heather White, the Associate Area Director.

If you or someone you know is struggling, there is help. Contact the National Suicide prevention lifeline by calling 988 or texting TALK to 741-741″