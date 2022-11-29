(Mass Appeal) – Are you still working on some Thanksgiving leftovers? Well, we have a delicious soup recipe from our friend, Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness.

TURKEY POT PIE SOUP

Ingredients:
◦ 2 tablespoons avocado oil
◦ 1 lb. left over turkey, shredded or chopped
◦ 1 cup celery, cut in 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup carrot, cut in 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup onion, finely chopped
◦ 1/2 cup peas
◦ 1/2 cup corn
◦ 1/2 tablespoon garlic finely minced
◦ 2 cups Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into quarters so that you can remove them at the end
◦ 1/2 teaspoon pepper
◦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
◦ 3 cups low sodium chicken or bone broth (organic will be a good choice too)
◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
◦ 3 tablespoons parsley for garnish
◦ 1/2 cup milk of choice almond milk, whole milk (any milk will work)

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat avocado oil in a large pot on the stove. Add in the celery, carrot, onion, garlic, salt and pepper, parsley and basil. Sauté for 2 minutes or until slightly translucent.
  2. Add potatoes and broth in the pot. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat to a simmer and cook on medium heat for for about 12-15 minutes or until potatoes are soft and you can stick a fork through them.
  3. Once cooked, remove the large potato pieces.
  4. Place large potato quarters, milk + 1/2 cup of broth into a blender until smooth. Add back into the pot.
  5. Add the turkey, corn and peas to the pot.
  6. Stir everything together until combined and smooth. Garnish with parsley and serve.
    TIP: You can skip using the the 1 cup of quartered Yukon potatoes if you have left over mashed potato. You can use 3/4 cup mashed potatoes instead and complete step 4. Since potatoes are already mashed you will not need a blender, you can just mix broth and milk together in bowl until combined.