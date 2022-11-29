(Mass Appeal) – Are you still working on some Thanksgiving leftovers? Well, we have a delicious soup recipe from our friend, Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness.

TURKEY POT PIE SOUP

Ingredients:

◦ 2 tablespoons avocado oil

◦ 1 lb. left over turkey, shredded or chopped

◦ 1 cup celery, cut in 1 inch pieces

◦ 1 cup carrot, cut in 1 inch pieces

◦ 1 cup onion, finely chopped

◦ 1/2 cup peas

◦ 1/2 cup corn

◦ 1/2 tablespoon garlic finely minced

◦ 2 cups Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into 1 inch pieces

◦ 1 cup Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into quarters so that you can remove them at the end

◦ 1/2 teaspoon pepper

◦ 1/4 teaspoon salt

◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley

◦ 3 cups low sodium chicken or bone broth (organic will be a good choice too)

◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried basil

◦ 3 tablespoons parsley for garnish

◦ 1/2 cup milk of choice almond milk, whole milk (any milk will work)

DIRECTIONS