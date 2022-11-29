(Mass Appeal) – Are you still working on some Thanksgiving leftovers? Well, we have a delicious soup recipe from our friend, Danielle Formaro, author of Add This to Your Plate: Mastering the Essentials in Cooking, Nutrition and Fitness.
TURKEY POT PIE SOUP
Ingredients:
◦ 2 tablespoons avocado oil
◦ 1 lb. left over turkey, shredded or chopped
◦ 1 cup celery, cut in 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup carrot, cut in 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup onion, finely chopped
◦ 1/2 cup peas
◦ 1/2 cup corn
◦ 1/2 tablespoon garlic finely minced
◦ 2 cups Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into 1 inch pieces
◦ 1 cup Yukon gold potatoes peeled+ cut into quarters so that you can remove them at the end
◦ 1/2 teaspoon pepper
◦ 1/4 teaspoon salt
◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
◦ 3 cups low sodium chicken or bone broth (organic will be a good choice too)
◦ 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
◦ 3 tablespoons parsley for garnish
◦ 1/2 cup milk of choice almond milk, whole milk (any milk will work)
DIRECTIONS
- Heat avocado oil in a large pot on the stove. Add in the celery, carrot, onion, garlic, salt and pepper, parsley and basil. Sauté for 2 minutes or until slightly translucent.
- Add potatoes and broth in the pot. Bring to a boil. Once boiling, lower heat to a simmer and cook on medium heat for for about 12-15 minutes or until potatoes are soft and you can stick a fork through them.
- Once cooked, remove the large potato pieces.
- Place large potato quarters, milk + 1/2 cup of broth into a blender until smooth. Add back into the pot.
- Add the turkey, corn and peas to the pot.
- Stir everything together until combined and smooth. Garnish with parsley and serve.
TIP: You can skip using the the 1 cup of quartered Yukon potatoes if you have left over mashed potato. You can use 3/4 cup mashed potatoes instead and complete step 4. Since potatoes are already mashed you will not need a blender, you can just mix broth and milk together in bowl until combined.