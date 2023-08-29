(Mass Appeal) – A native of Turners Falls who got her teaching degree and Masters in Education locally here in Springfield, is now a teacher with the New York City school system and is being inducted into the Boxing Hall of Fame this October.
Sonya Lamonakis, who followed her dream and is being rewarded with this prestigious honor joins me now to talk about her journey to the Hall of Fame.
