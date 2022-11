(Mass Appeal) – It is that time of year again: the weather is getting cooler, the days are getting shorter, and this Saturday we turn our clocks back an hour. For many of us this can be annoying and even frustrating but, for some people, these changes are a major trigger for what is called Seasonal Affective Disorder, which is very different than the “winter blahs.” Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Elaine Ducharme is here to explain more.