Turning leftover turkey into two new meals!

(Mass Appeal) – When it comes to leftovers, Thanksgiving certainly does not disappoint. But what can we do with all that turkey? Chef Mike Harrison from Seasons Restaurant at Buckley Healthcare Center in Greenfield is here to share two recipes that will help you turn your turkey into classic comfort food.

Buckley Healthcare Center located at 95 Laurel Street in Greenfield, MA. You can reach them by phone at 413-774-3143 or by logging onto their website.

TURKEY DIVAN:

6 tbsp.butter, divided, plus more for pan

1 yellow onion, finely chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

4 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. Dijon mustard

2 c. whole milk

2 c. low-sodium chicken broth

2 c. shredded white cheddar

3/4 c. sour cream

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 c. cooked turkey breast, diced

4 c. frozen broccoli, thawed and drained

1 c. crushed Ritz crackers

Freshly chopped chives, for serving

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°. Grease a 2-quart baking dish with butter.In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat,melt 4 tablespoon butter. Add onion and garlic and cook until soft, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Sprinkle flour over and cook, stirring constantly, 1 minute, then stir in mustard. While whisking, slowly pour in milk and then broth. Bring to a simmer and continue to whisk until thickened, about 7 minutes. Reduce heat to low and whisk in cheese, sour cream, and cayenne pepper until full combined. Remove from heat. Season generously with salt and pepper and stir in turkey and broccoli. Spread turkey mixture in the bottom of prepared pan and season with salt and pepper. Cover dish with foil and bake until broccoli is tender, about 40 minutes. Melt remaining 2 tablespoons butter and stir crackers into butter. Remove foil and top with cracker mixture. Continue to bake until cheese is golden and bubbly, about 25 minutes more.

Sprinkle with chives before serving.

TURKEY NOODLE SOUP:

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 medium carrots, peeled and chopped

2 stalks celery, sliced

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 leek, cleaned and chopped, whites and light green parts only

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

3 cloves garlic, minced

4 c. turkey stock (or low-sodium chicken broth)

3 c. water

small bunch thyme

Small bunch rosemary

1 bay leaf

1 tsp. dried oregano

Pinch crushed red pepper flakes

1 (12-oz.) package egg noodles

3 c. cooked shredded turkey

DIRECTIONS

In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil. Add carrots, celery, onion, and leek and cook until soft, 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, 1 minute more. Add broth, water, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, oregano, and pinch red pepper flakes. Bring to a boil, then add egg noodles. Cover and cook until pasta is cooked through, 7 minutes. Discard thyme, rosemary, and bay leaf. Add turkey and simmer until warmed through, 5 minutes. Season with more salt and pepper.

