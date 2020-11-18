Twice baked honey nut squash

(Mass Appeal) – Are you looking to lighten up your thanksgiving meal? You won’t miss the unnecessary calories when you try this flavorful honeynut squash recipe.

Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie is here to share her recipe.

Twice Baked Honeynut Squash

4 honeynut squashes, split and seeded

2 tbs. olive oil

2 tbs. fresh thyme, chopped

2 oz. goat cheese

2 tbs. Greek yogurt

¼ cup parmesan cheese or pecorino Romano cheese grated

2 tsp. fresh chives, chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

Preheat the oven to 400°. Split the honeynut squashes and seed them. Drizzle both sides of the squashes with 2 tbs. of olive oil, season with salt and pepper. Place them cut side down and bake 30-40 minutes.

When the squashes come out let them cool enough to handle. Scoop out the flesh and leaving a sturdy border along the edges. Add the flesh to a large bowl with the goat cheese, Greek yogurt, fresh thyme, and season with more salt in pepper if needed. Combine the squash mixture well until all the ingredients are fulling incorporated. Fill the hollowed-out squashes with the mixture and top with a layer of grated parmesan cheese. Bake on 400°for 10 until heated through or brown and bubbly. You can also broil it for a few minutes.