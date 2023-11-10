(Mass Appeal) – Thanksgiving is now less than two weeks away! If you’re in charge of cooking, it can be a tricky holiday to plan a dinner that will satisfy family and friends with food allergies, and those without. Ashley Tresoline, owner of Bella Foodie, shares two recipes that’ll be a hit for all your guests.

Pumpkin Apple Ginger Soup

Ingredients:

1 ½ cups organic pumpkin puree

2 medium, honey crisp or gala apples, peeled and chopped

1 tbs. olive oil or avocado oil

½ tsp. Celtic Grey Sea Salt or Redmonds Real Salt

1 ½ inches fresh ginger, grated

¼ tsp. cardamom

1 cup vegetable stock or water

1 can coconut milk, stirred

1 tbs. apple cider vinegar

To top:

Microgreens

Toasted pumpkin seeds

Drizzle of olive oil

Directions:

Heat on medium, a heavy bottom saucepan. Drizzle in the oil and sauté the chopped apples, and onion if using, and cook until softened. It should take about 3 minutes for the apples and onions to soften (see note.)

Add in the Celtic Grey sea salt, fresh ginger, and cardamom.

Deglaze the pan with the apple cider vinegar making sure to scrap all the delicious bits from the bottom.

Pour in the water or stock, pumpkin puree, and stir until combined.

Bring to a simmer and turn down the heat to low, cook for 20 minutes.

After 20 minutes add in the coconut milk and stir in completely. Cook for another 5-8 minutes.

If it gets too thick you can add more water/stock to get it to the consistency you like.

Use an immersion blender or blender and puree the soup until smooth (see note.)

Serve in deep bowls and top with microgreens, toasted pumpkin seeds, and a drizzle of avocado oil or olive oil.

Note: If tolerated add ½ a red onion, chopped. To puree the soup please make sure not to do it when hot if you are using a blender.

Tigernut Crisp

Ingredients:

6 honeycrisp apples or your favorite baking apple, peeled and chopped

2 tbs. coconut sugar

2 tbs. maple syrup

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

Crumble Topping:

1 ½ cups tigernut flour

¼ cup sliced tigernuts

2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1 tsp. ground ginger

¼ tsp. sea salt

8 tbs. coconut oil

4 tbs. maple syrup

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 375°.

In a medium mixing bowl, toss together the chopped apples, coconut sugar, maple syrup, and ground cinnamon until combined.

In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the tigernut flour, sliced tigernuts, ground cinnamon, ground ginger, and sea salt until fully incorporated.

Melt 4 tbs. of the coconut oil and pour into the dry ingredients.

Using a fork to make crumble pieces, mix in the melted and non-melted coconut oil. Add in the maple syrup.

In an 8×8 baking dish, add the apple mixture and spread it out evenly. Top with the crumble pieces until fully covered.

Bake for 40-45 minutes until the top is browned and the apples are bubbling at the sides.

Let cool before serving!