Two festively named cocktails to celebrate the season

Mass Appeal

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Mass Appeal) – Going out to celebrate the holidays with friends and family isn’t what it has been like in years past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have exciting drinks at home!

Ben Anhalt, owner of Element Brewing and Distilling, is here now to show us how to make a couple of delicious festive drinks right in our own homes.

    Santa’s Little Helper (makes 4 cups)

    2.5 cups Whole milk

    1/2 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

    1 cup Semi Sweet chocolate chips

    4oz Element Whisky ( 1oz per cup, leave out for the kids)

    Whipped cream

    Cinnamon

    Snow Angle Martini

    2oz Hopped Gin

    1oz ‘Lemon’chello

    1oz fresh squeeze lemon

    1 sugar cube

    Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Share this story

    Trending Stories

    Contact Mass Appeal

    Donate Today