Two festively named cocktails to celebrate the season

(Mass Appeal) – Going out to celebrate the holidays with friends and family isn’t what it has been like in years past, but that doesn’t mean you can’t have exciting drinks at home!

Ben Anhalt, owner of Element Brewing and Distilling, is here now to show us how to make a couple of delicious festive drinks right in our own homes.

Santa’s Little Helper (makes 4 cups)

2.5 cups Whole milk

1/2 cup Sweetened Condensed Milk

1 cup Semi Sweet chocolate chips

4oz Element Whisky ( 1oz per cup, leave out for the kids)

Whipped cream

Cinnamon

Snow Angle Martini

2oz Hopped Gin

1oz ‘Lemon’chello

1oz fresh squeeze lemon

1 sugar cube