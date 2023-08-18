(Mass Appeal) – The return to the hustle and bustle of the school year is just around the corner and if you’re already panicking about meals, then you’ll love what Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the Blog ‘Straight to the Hips, Baby’, has for you today.

Crispy Smashed Baby Potatoes with Garlic, Herbs, & Feta Cheese. Check out this delicious way to enjoy tender baby potatoes! Little yellow potatoes are boiled and gently smashed on a baking sheet. We’ll then smother them with a mixture of herbs, garlic, and olive oil. Baked in a hot oven until golden and crispy, we’ll serve this spud with a bit of feta cheese to top it off! Great for kids and adults alike, this crispy potato recipe will be a hit at your house!

Crispy Smashed Baby Potatoes with Garlic, Herbs, & Feta Cheese

serves 6

Ingredients

1.5 pounds baby yellow (or Yukon) potatoes, washed 2 cups cold water 1/3 cup extra virgin olive oil 3 cloves of garlic, crushed 1-2 sprigs of rosemary, with the leaves stripped from the stems and roughly chopped 1/4 cup of of fresh dill, chopped 1 large shallot, minced 3 tablespoons (or more) feta cheese salt ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat your oven to 425F and prepare a large baking sheet with a piece of parchment. Reserve. Using a large pot, add the 2 cups of water, the washed potatoes, and a pinch of salt. Place over medium-high heat and allow to come to a boil. Cook until just soft, about 20-25 minutes. Drain the potatoes and reserve. In a medium sized bowl, add the olive oil, crushed garlic, shallot, fresh herbs, and a large pinch of salt & a few grinds of ground black pepper. Stir together and place aside. Now that the potatoes have cooled a bit, spread them out on the parchment lined baking sheet. Using a heavy bottomed drinking glass or jam jar, gently press down on the potatoes to slightly “smash” them. Repeat with all the potatoes. Next, spoon enough of the herb and garlic mix to cover the tops of the potatoes. Place in the oven and bake until golden and crispy. About 25 minutes. Remove from the oven and place the tray on a cooling rack. Scoop the potatoes to a large bowl or platter, and top with the feta cheese.

Cucumber Dill Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing. Take advantage of one of the Summer’s favorite ingredients, with this cooling Cucumber Dill Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing! This quick and easy salad is full of bright flavors like dill, mint, and lemon, combined with chilled cucumbers and a savory yogurt dressing. This is the perfect Summer side dish or healthy quick snack!

Cucumber Dill Salad with Creamy Yogurt Dressing

makes about 3 cups

Ingredients

2 large English cucumbers

1/4 of a large purple onion

1/4 cup minced fresh chives

1/2 bunch fresh dill

2 sprigs mint

1/2 cup whole fat plain greek yogurt

1 tablespoon mayonnaise

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

the juice of 1/2 a fresh lemon

1/4 teaspoon dried hot pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 ground black pepper

Instructions