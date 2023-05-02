(Mass Appeal) – New England has a long-standing tradition of early Spring vegetables that were introduced to the early colonists. We now know today, these veggies are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins C, A, and E. Connie Adams from Yellow Stonehouse Farms in Westfield shares which vegetables these are and how you can easily incorporate them into your daily diet.
Fiddlehead Quiche
Chef Note: You can use this recipe for all sorts of vegetables and cooking greens – would be equally good with asparagus. This dish is good for brunch.
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
4 eggs 1 cup milk 1 TBL chopped green herb
1 partially baked pie crust
1 cup shredded sharp cheddar ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg
Salt & pepper to taste
1 cup fiddleheads, cooked & chopped – reserve 8 whole ones for a garnish
½ cup chopped ramps – use mostly the white part
1 TBL chopped parsley
PREPARATION
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Beat eggs with milk & nutmeg until blended
- Fold in the chopped fiddleheads, ramps, parsley, and half the shredded cheese.
- Season with salt & pepper to taste.
- Turn into a partially baked shell and sprinkle with the remaining cheese.
- Decorate the edge with the whole cooked fiddlehead.
- Bake for 40 minutes or until set. Use a toothpick to check.
- Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Lamb/beef/pork with wild vegetables
Chef Note: This main dish will satisfy a family of 4 to 6 and is both tasty and good for you! You can use asparagus too.
INGREDIENTS:
1 lb bucatini/rotini pasta
1 cup trimmed & cleaned and cooked fiddleheads
1 bunch bitter greens, trimmed, blanched, & roughly chopped
¼ cup grated aged sheep’s milk cheese like Pecorino Toscano
2 – 3 chopped ramps
2 TBL chili pepper flakes
2 lbs ground meat
3 TBL fried bread crumbs
PREPARATION
- Start a large pot of water to boil. Meanwhile, after seasoning lamb/beef with chili peppers, garlic, and a little salt, cook ground meat in a large heavy frying pan in olive oil over medium heat, breaking meat up into small pieces.
- Add pasta to boiling water, bring to a boil, and cook until cooked to desired tenderness. Then add ramps and fiddleheads to the frying pan with a little water, & turn up the heat. Cook for five minutes until dry.
- Drain pasta after it is done cooking. Toss with the meat & cheese & vegetables. Adjust seasonings then top with bread crumbs.