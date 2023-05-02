(Mass Appeal) – New England has a long-standing tradition of early Spring vegetables that were introduced to the early colonists. We now know today, these veggies are packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins C, A, and E. Connie Adams from Yellow Stonehouse Farms in Westfield shares which vegetables these are and how you can easily incorporate them into your daily diet.

Fiddlehead Quiche

Chef Note: You can use this recipe for all sorts of vegetables and cooking greens – would be equally good with asparagus. This dish is good for brunch.

Serves 8

INGREDIENTS:

4 eggs 1 cup milk 1 TBL chopped green herb

1 partially baked pie crust

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar ½ tsp freshly grated nutmeg

Salt & pepper to taste

1 cup fiddleheads, cooked & chopped – reserve 8 whole ones for a garnish

½ cup chopped ramps – use mostly the white part

1 TBL chopped parsley

PREPARATION

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Beat eggs with milk & nutmeg until blended Fold in the chopped fiddleheads, ramps, parsley, and half the shredded cheese. Season with salt & pepper to taste. Turn into a partially baked shell and sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Decorate the edge with the whole cooked fiddlehead. Bake for 40 minutes or until set. Use a toothpick to check. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Lamb/beef/pork with wild vegetables

Chef Note: This main dish will satisfy a family of 4 to 6 and is both tasty and good for you! You can use asparagus too.

INGREDIENTS: