(Mass Appeal) – The weather this Spring took its toll on local farms by slowing everything down. So what local fruits and vegetables are available to us now? Connie Adams, from Yellow Stonehouse Farms in Westfield, is showing you what a typical CSA share looks like this time of year.

Yummy Roast vegetables combo

One way to use your vegetables is to combine them together and roast until soft and browned. You can eat them hot as a side dish or cold atop a salad or alongside a sandwich. To keep things varied, change up the oils, the vinegars, aromatics, and spices.

Use the following ratios in this adaptable flex recipe.

Ingredients: 2 cups each ½” dice of 2-3 vegetables (Summer squash, kale, kohlrabi, potatoes, rhubarb, broccolini, cauliflower, beans, corn, firm tomatoes, etc.) 1 – 2 cups aromatics (can be a combo of garlic, chopped onions, fennel, ginger, peppers, etc.)

¼ cup vegetable oil (plain or infused olive, avocado, etc.) ¼ cup acid (lemon or lime juice, vinegar of your choice)

2 TBL chopped herbs green or dried

Opt.– add soy sauce, fresh or dried berries, stone fruit, chopped nuts to the combo or cheese as a topping.



Sugar snap peas with mint This is the classic and for good reason …. just delicious! Serves 4 as a side dish.

Ingredients:

1.5 tsp olive oil 2-3 Garlic scapes, chopped

1 pint sugar snap peas Salt & pepper to taste

2 TBL chopped chives 1 TBL chopped fresh mint

Preparation:

1. Heat oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the sugar snap peas first and sauté for a minute, then add chopped onion and diced garlic scapes. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Stir-fry for 4 minutes, then remove from heat and stir in the mint leaves.

2. Dinner variation: Add chucks of chicken or medium shrimp, with a touch more oil, some ginger, a squeeze of lemon or dash of soy sauce to the onion & garlic before adding the peas and serving over rice.



