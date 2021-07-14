Two refreshing summer cocktails – a perfect accompaniment to your next picnic

(Mass Appeal) – We are back with our friend Jessie-Sierra Ross, creator of the blog “straight to the hips, baby” and she’s going to show us how to make two refreshing summer cocktails – a perfect accompaniment to our picnic!

Watermelon Basil Margarita

Makes 1 Cocktail

Ingredients:

3 ounces of watermelon juice about 1/2 cup of watermelon cubes, blended and strained through a fine-mesh sieve

2 ounces anejo tequila

1 ounce freshly squeezed lime juice

1 1/2 ounces simple syrup

1/2 ounce of cointreau

1/2 handful of fresh basil leaves

ice

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, pour the simple syrup. Next, “bruise” the basil leaves (squish them a little to release the oils) and add to the shaker. You can also muddle the leaves and sugar syrup together for a stronger basil flavor.

Add the remaining liquid ingredients in, along with a handful of ice.

Close the shaker and shake vigorously for 30 seconds or until the shaker is frosted.

Add some ice to a tumbler and strain your margarita into the glass. Garnish with fresh basil & lime slices.

Cherry Lime Rickey

Makes 2 Drinks

Ingredients:

6 fresh or frozen cherries, pitted and roughly chopped

2 ounces fresh lime juice

2 ounces cherry-infused simple syrup see below

chilled club soda

ice

Instructions:

In a cocktail shaker, muddle together the fresh cherries and lime juice.

Next, fill 2 good-sized tumbler glasses (or one very large glass, if a single serving) with ice.

Strain the lime & cherry mix into each glass, and discard the leftover cherry pulp.

Add the cherry simple syrup evenly between the glasses, and top with club soda.

Stir gently and garnish with a lime round or a cherry.

This drink benefits from resting for a few minutes before enjoying.

Cherry Infused Simple Syrup

Makes 8 Ounces

Ingredients:

1 cup of granulated white sugar

1 cup of water

1/2 cup fresh or frozen cherries, pitted

Instructions:

Combine all of the ingredients into a medium saucepan and give it a quick stir.

Place over medium-high heat and allow to come to a low (small bubbles) simmer, while stirring occasionally.

Once at a simmer, cook for 8-10 minutes, until all the sugar has dissolved and the cherries have softened.

Remove from the heat and let stand for 5 minutes.

Next, smash the cherries in the pot with a potato masher, and then strain them into a sieve set over a medium-sized bowl.

Allow to cool completely.

Transfer the syrup to a covered container (I like using an old jam jar) and chill.

Keeps for 7-10 days.