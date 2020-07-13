Two summery cocktails to try at home

(Mass Appeal) – Not sure what to sip as you sit poolside, or relax in your yard? Why not try one of these refreshing summer cocktails! Lori and Sherri Via from 350 Grill in Springfield share these creative concoctions. They also update us on how the restaurant is keeping patrons safe during the pandemic.

Lemon Basil:

Fresh lemon juice

Muddled basil

Simple syrup

3 oz of citron vodka

Splash of sour

Shake and pour!

Tequila Summertime

White tequila

Orange juice

Passion fruit juice

Cranberry

Stir and serve