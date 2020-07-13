Two summery cocktails to try at home

(Mass Appeal) – Not sure what to sip as you sit poolside, or relax in your yard? Why not try one of these refreshing summer cocktails! Lori and Sherri Via from 350 Grill in Springfield share these creative concoctions. They also update us on how the restaurant is keeping patrons safe during the pandemic.
Lemon Basil:
Fresh lemon juice
Muddled basil
Simple syrup
3 oz of citron vodka
Splash of sour
Shake and pour!
Tequila Summertime
White tequila
Orange juice
Passion fruit juice
Cranberry
Stir and serve