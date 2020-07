(Mass Appeal) – Whether you want to believe it or not, the global climate is changing. But what our world may look like in the future could be determined based on what has happened in the past.

It was recently announced that a team of UMass scientists would embark on a research study of the melting ice sheet in Greenland. Professor Rob DeConto, Co-Director, School of Earth & Sustainability Department of Geosciences at UMass Amherst, joins us to discuss this project.