(Mass Appeal) – Hitting the news all over the world is a story that is, truly, out of this world. Astronomers have been able to photograph the black hole at the center of the Milky Way galaxy. Just up the road in Amherst a team of UMass astronomers were part of this amazing discovery. Gopal Narayanan with the University of Massachusetts Department of Astronomy is one of those people and he is here with us now.