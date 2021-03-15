Understanding Irish whiskey and using it in an iced Irish coffee

(Mass Appeal) – Ireland is a land of many traditions, from clothing, to food, and even what they drink. Especially whiskey. Mike Brunelle, Corporate Wine and Spirits Sales Manager with Big Y/Table & Vine is here to walk us through the differences between Irish whiskeys, Scotch whisky’s, and others.

Plus, if you like iced coffee and you like whiskey, you might want to try this recipe for an iced Irish Coffee.

Mike also shares this recipe for an iced Irish coffee:

4 oz strong coffee, chilled

1 tablespoon simple syrup

1 1/2 oz Irish Whiskey

1 oz heavy cream



Combine in a shaker with ice, shake vigorously and pour into a glass.

Top with whipped cream