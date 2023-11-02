(MASS APPEAL) – Chronic kidney disease is a condition in which the kidneys are damaged and cannot filter blood as well as they should and women are more at risk than men, and Black adults are even more at risk. I’m joined by two nephrologists from the Kidney Associates at Holyoke Medical Center, Dr. Balaji Athreya and Dr. Shaji Daniel to learn more.

Kidney Associates at Holyoke Medical Center

Holyoke Location: 10 Hospital Drive, Suite 302

Springfield Location: 2150 Main Street, Suite 110

For more information visit holyokehealth.com/kidney or call (413) 534-2787.

Sponsored by: Kidney Associates at Holyoke Medical Center