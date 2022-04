(Mass Appeal) – This is a great time of year…we’re all out walking our dogs and seeing neighbors we haven’t seen all winter. However, some people’s dogs can get a little aggressive around people and other dogs, whether you be out for a walk or even visiting someone’s home who owns a dog. Attorney Robert DiTusa from the Springfield law firm, Alekman Ditusa, is with us now to talk about the issue of dog bites and, god forbid, dog attacks.