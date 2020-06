(Mass Appeal) – You ever hear the old joke, “I read it on the internet so it must be true?” Today more than ever, we must be wary of the information we receive online as it is the easiest way for misinformation and disinformation to travel.

Dr. Devon Greyson, Assistant Professor with the Department of Communications at UMass Amherst, explains the proliferation of mis- and dis-information and the harmful effects it is having on society.